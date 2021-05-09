MASQ Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $412,931.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.07 or 0.01181543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00773240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,812.45 or 1.00118463 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.