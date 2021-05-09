MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

MTZ traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,412. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

