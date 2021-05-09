Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 510,203 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.