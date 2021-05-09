Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $328,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

