MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) to Release Earnings on Monday

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

MAV stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$219.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAV. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

