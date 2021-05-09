Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,631. Maximus has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

