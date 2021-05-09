MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.99

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.99 and last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland purchased 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,450,700.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

