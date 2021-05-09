McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

