McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.85-$19.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.3-$252.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.30 billion.McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS.

MCK stock traded up $12.52 on Friday, reaching $197.61. 1,948,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. McKesson has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.29.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

