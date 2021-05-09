McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $298.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.