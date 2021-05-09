McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

