McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.20.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

