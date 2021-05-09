McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 19,336 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

