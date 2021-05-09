McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,072 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

