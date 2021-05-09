Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

