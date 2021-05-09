Medicure (MCUJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.