MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 6532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

