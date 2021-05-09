Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

