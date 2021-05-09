Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,304 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 4,671.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

