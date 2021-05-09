Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,009 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 20,030.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

