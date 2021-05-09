Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.