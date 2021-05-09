Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 812.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

