Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2,154.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 235,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $63.82 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

