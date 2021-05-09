Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 670.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.