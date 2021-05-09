Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $533.60

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533.60 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 526.80 ($6.88), with a volume of 946089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

