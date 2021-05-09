Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Raised to C$6.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

