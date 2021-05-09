Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $35,348.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00678247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $961.60 or 0.01659459 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

