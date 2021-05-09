Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,824.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 300,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 294,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.