Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 930,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

