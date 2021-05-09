Mercury Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $29,371.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00250362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.35 or 0.01224028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00770872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.16 or 1.00267226 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

