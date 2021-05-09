Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $463,602.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068490 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002987 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.84 or 0.00728955 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

