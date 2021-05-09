Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.31 ($9.78).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.39. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.