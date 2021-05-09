Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metromile in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Metromile has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

