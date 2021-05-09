Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Shares of MTD traded down $20.01 on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

