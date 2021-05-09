Michael Joseph Burke Sells 20,034 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $438,944.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

