Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Decreased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

MCHP stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.