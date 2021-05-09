Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

