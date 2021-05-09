Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

