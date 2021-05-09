Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Microsoft by 18.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 104,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

