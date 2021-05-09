Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

