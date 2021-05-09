Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Mimecast to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.