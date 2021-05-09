Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.04 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $51.04 million and $119,070.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $700.87 or 0.01206808 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,097,694,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,484,602 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

