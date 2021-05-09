Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.11.

MI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

MI.UN stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,868. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.95.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

