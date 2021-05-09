Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Misonix has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

