Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

