Mizuho Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $267.84 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $268.99. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

