Monavale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,734.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $30,734.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monavale has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,212.90 or 0.02088810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.50 or 0.00665606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

