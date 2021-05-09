Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $13,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

