Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MONDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

MONDY stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Mondi has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.90.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

