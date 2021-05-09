MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 42,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,028,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.